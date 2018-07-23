Education

Leicester University MBA Webinar

Comment(0)

Free Zone, Ras Al Khaimah Free Zone Authority, United Arab Emirates
People who attend our open days or webinars are exposed to some of the most pressing questions about pursing an online or distance learning program. Speak to an academic or an admissions expert ONLINE to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your educational requirements.
Who is invited: All working professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.

University of Leicester
MBA Webinar
07 August 2018
7:30 pm to 8:30 pm
REGISTER HERE

If you choose to attend one of the above open days, please bring along your CV and certificate and mark sheets to get a free CV review and assessment to check your eligibility for available undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
Our partners:

University of Leicester
University of Northampton
University of Nottingham
University of Dundee
Edinburgh Napier University

To register for one of the above events, please visit ourevents page on our blog.: https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/university-of-leicester-mba-webinar

Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly by requesting a callback. : 9718001993

Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org

Also Read
Education

massspectra@chemistryconference.org

editor

Conference series invites all the participants from all over the world to attend “7th Global Congress on Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography” during August 24-25, 2018 in Singapore which includes prompt Keynote Presentations, Oral Talks, Poster Presentations, and Exhibitions.
Education

International Summit on Telecommunications, Cloud computing and Wireless technology

editor

Emerging Innovations in Communication and Wireless technology for connecting the world August 22 -23, 2018 Singapore: Conference Series llc LTD is hosting International Summit on Telecommunications, Cloud computing and Wireless technology, the Conference that discusses the Emerging Innovations in Communication and Wireless technology for connecting the world. Telecommunications 2018 slated during August 22 – 23, […]
Education

Bird Academy IATA 2018 Regional Top Performer Award

editor

Bird Academy IATA 2018 Regional Top Performer Award New Delhi, April 18, 2018: Bird Academy, one of South Asia’s Top-10 2011 IATA- certified Authorised Training Centers, has been awarded the IATA 2018 Regional Top Performer Award at the recently concluded Global Training Partners Conference in Istanbul. Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Radha Bhatia, Chairperson, Bird […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *