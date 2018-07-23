Health and Wellness

Immortalized Cell Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023

The report for Immortalized Cell Line Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

The Global Immortalized Cell Market of line is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

ATCC (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC. (U.S.), Lonza (Switzerland), General Electric Company (U.K.), Selexis SA (Switzerland), Corning Incorporated (U.S.), WuXi AppTec (China)

Market Scenario:

Immortalized cell line is a group of cells, which is acquired from multicellular organism growing rapidly due to mutation and avoids the normal cellular senescence. It involves long term in vitro cell growth of cells. The mutation that is required for cell immortality can emanate naturally or intentionally persuaded for experimental purposes. Immortal cell line plays a vital role in of cell biology while studying multicellular organisms and their biochemistry. The demand for immortalized cell line is increasing so as the applications. The cell line play an important role in drug transport to the brain or other organs. Owing to increasing in adoption of these cell lines in stem cell therapy drives the growth of the market.

Segmentation:

Global Immortalized Cell Line Market has been segmented on the basis of methods, which includes virus induction, hTERT expression, inactivation of tumor suppression genes, and other methods. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into SV40 large T-antigen, MycT58A, p53 Cell, and other technologies. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into stem cell therapy, cell transplantation, drug transport and other applications.

Regional Analysis:

Globally, immortalized cell line market consists of four regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. America is the largest market owing to increasing awareness regarding the use of cell lines in healthcare, rising vaccines production, increasing application of cell lines in cancer therapy and use of innovative technology for cell lines. Additionally, affordability of treatment due to high income favors the growth of this market. Europe is the second largest market due to the higher demand for immortalized cell lines for the drug development, availability of funds for research and development activities, and the demand for technological advancement in the field of Microbiology and healthcare. Increasing number of biotechnology companies in developing countries, research centers, availability of low cost resources, and increasing importance to biotechnology drives the growth of this market in Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific shows steady growth in this market. On the other hand, the market shows slow growth in the Middle East & Africa and expected to do experience same in the forecast period.

