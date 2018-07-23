Books

Global Congress on Petroleum Engineering and Natural Gas Recovery

Comment(0)

We feel privileged to announce “Global Congress on Petroleum Engineering and Natural Gas Recovery” during December 06-08, 2018 in Dubai, UAE, with the theme of “Exploring Innovation and vivid techniques in Petroleum Engineering & Natural Gas Recovery”.

In this unlimited joy we are pleased to invite your Organization to take part in Petroleum-Engineering 2018 Conference as an Exhibitor or Delegates

Any additional information regarding the conference can be found on the website: http://petroleum-engineering.alliedacademies.com/

We would be honoured if you would accept this invitation to join us for this conference.

Please do not hesitate to contact me via this email address if you have any questions about exhibiting or attending the conference.

Also Read
Books

Chidanand Rajghatta to launch his book ‘Illiberal India: Gauri Lankesh & the Age of Unreason’ in New Delhi

Noted journalist and author, Chidanand Rajghatta will be launching his latest book ‘Illiberal India: Gauri Lankesh and the Age of Unreason’, published by Westland under their new literary imprint, Context, on 24th July, Tuesday at Café Turtle, Greater Kailash-I in New Delhi. Gauri Lankesh was a fierce critic of the growing Hindutva faction in Karnataka […]
Books

Buy Cn Remix books online

editor

Many people still have the fond memories of cartoon shows that they have watched during their childhood that they just forget their surroundings when they come across the illustration of their favourite cartoon characters anywhere. This is the reason that many films that are based on the cartoon characters are super hit as people flock […]
Books

New Children’s Book “Forever Evergreen” Takes Readers on an Adventure to Learn About Forgiveness

editor

San Antonio, TX (USA) — In her debut children’s book, “Forever Evergreen,” Kay Roberts tells the compelling story of Red, an adventurous sparrow who dares to leave his home in search of adventure. In her debut children’s book, “Forever Evergreen,” Kay Roberts tells the compelling story of Red, an adventurous sparrow who dares to leave […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *