Future Electronics Signs New Global Partnership Agreement with OrbiWise

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) July 23, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is very pleased to announce a new global partnership agreement with OrbiWise SA, a preeminent supplier of IoT solutions based on LoRaTM radio technology. OrbiWise is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland and the company’s flagship product is their enterprise-grade LoRaTM Network Server (LNS).

“We continue to develop our services within the IoT ecosystem,” said Matthew Rotholz, Vice President of Future Connectivity Solutions. “We believe that this partnership with OrbiWise, and their OrbiWANTM LNS, will enable us to better support our customers who are currently using or designing with LoRaTM-based hardware solutions.”

The OrbiWANTM LNS is the ‘brains’ of a software-defined LoRaTM Network, and is the essential element to view and manage all elements of a LoRaTM Network. OrbiWANTM is fully compliant with the latest LoRaWANTM specification including advanced features such as Geolocation and Roaming as well as support for all other features and all devices classes: A, B and C. OrbiWANTM also fully supports on-premise installation or SaaS network setups.

“OrbiWise could not ask for a better partner than Future Electronics,” said Domenico Arpaia, CEO of OrbiWise. “Future’s global reach and experience in electronics and IoT are a perfect match to help OrbiWise continue to grow our business and reach new customers.”

OrbiWANTM supports all global frequency parameters in use, and can therefore support LoRaTM Networks in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia and Africa.

For more information and to order from the full range of OrbiWise products available through Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com
About OrbiWise

OrbiWise SA is a leading international solution provider for LPWA IoT networks based on LoRaWAN™ technology and is a Contributor Member of the LoRa™ Alliance. OrbiWise’s customers deploy LPWA networks in smart city, precise agriculture and industrial applications – amongst others. OrbiWise’s OrbiWAN™ LoRaWAN™ Network Server (LNS) Solution is an industry-leading product that provides the intelligence to run, maintain and observe the operations of LoRaWAN™ Networks. The company is headquartered in Plan-Les-Ouates, Geneva, Switzerland with additional offices in Mumbai, India, Macedonia and Atlanta, Georgia, USA. For more information, visit www.orbiwise.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com

