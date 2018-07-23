Fluoropolymers Market Size, Share & Trend | Industry Analysis Report, 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting added a Fluoropolymers Market Report, By Type, Procedure, Application, and Geography-Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024

Fluoropolymers are polymer materials that contain fluorine atom in the chemical structure. There are basically two types of Fluoropolymers materials perfluoropolymers and partially fluorinated polymers. They are characterized by excellent properties like high chemical resistance, weather stability, low coefficient of friction, low surface energy and low dielectric constant. These properties are due to the special electronic structure of the fluorine atom, the stable carbon-fluorine covalent bonding, and the unique intermolecular and intermolecular interactions between the fluorinated polymer segments and the main chains. Owing to the special physical and chemical properties, it is widely used in the chemical, electrical/electronic, construction, architectural, and automotive industries.

The global market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) generated by the Fluoropolymers market. The growth of the Fluoropolymers market is primarily attributed to rising demand for electrical and electronic appliance all over the world and increasing demand for Fluoropolymers in the construction additives. Moreover, the overall development and rising demand for Fluoropolymers is directly proportionate to the growth of low volume Fluoropolymers and continuous technological development done by key players in the market. However, the increasing raw material prices and excessive cost associated with the Fluoropolymers are the factors hindering the market growth. Additionally, the easy availability of cheap and degraded substitutes and harmful environmental impact are the major challenges faced by the key players in the Fluoropolymers market.

Key participants of the global Fluoropolymers market include:

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Solvay, AGC Inc, 3M, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, The Chemours Company, Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V, Saint-Gobain S.A, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc, Dongyue Group, Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co., Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Arkema Group, etc.

By Geography Fluoropolymers Market Is Studied Across The Countries Of Key Regions Such As:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Rest of the world includes Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific dominated the Fluoropolymers market in 2017. The growth of the Asia Pacific Fluoropolymers market is driven by factors such as increasing rate of manufacturing and automotive & transportation industry and overall growth of the economy. Moreover, the rise in investments by key manufacturers in this region is another key aspect that fuels the market growth in the region.

Based On Type, The Fluoropolymers Market Is Categorized Into:

• Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE),

• Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF),

• Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) And

• Other- PFA, PCTFE