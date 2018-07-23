Education

Dubai Open Day – UK University Programme

People who attend our open days or webinars are exposed to some of the most pressing questions about pursing an online or distance learning program. Speak to an academic or an admissions expertONLINE or at our OPEN DAYS in Dubai, UAE to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your educational requirements.
Who is invited: Allworking professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.

Open Day (prior registration recommended to avoid delays and disappointment)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
04 August 2018
Novotel Hotel, Barsha– Valet Parking available
10 am to 3 pm

If you choose to attend one of the above open days, please bring along your CV and certificate and mark sheets to get a free CV review and assessment to check your eligibility for available undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
Our partners:

University of Leicester
University of Northampton
University of Nottingham
University of Dundee
Edinburgh Napier University

To register for one of the above events, please visit our events page on our blog. : https://blog.staffordglobal.org

Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly by requesting a callback. : 9718001993

Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org

Register here:

