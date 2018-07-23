Business

Book Renowned Budget Quality Inn Hotel in Union City, GA & Save Big On Your Trip

Family vacations, no doubt, are the best way to bond the relationship with loved ones. No matter, whether you are planning a trip with your family, friends or colleagues, you should book the right hotel for your stay. There are a plethora of budget hotels available all over the world. But if you are planning to visit Union City, then you should stay at Quality Inn Hotel in Union City, GA.

 

Being a renowned family hotel near Atlanta Airport with shuttle, they will assure you that you will have a holiday with your loved ones which you will always remember. They render a range of features and services that cater to the needs of every customer. It is a 4 star interior corridor hotel in Union City GA where you can stay in affordable comfort when coming to the area for any purpose.

 

Whether you are looking for Downtown Atlanta Union City hotels or an ATL Airport Park and Fly hotel, you will be happy and content with your experience when you stay at Quality Inn Union City. They offer a great free breakfast, indoor pool, hot tub, free Wi-Fi and many other amenities that will surely satisfy you.

 

By staying at this hotel, you can feel relaxed and rejuvenate your mind and soul as it has extraordinary surroundings. Quality Inn Hotel in Union City, GA takes great pride in being a quiet, safe and cozy property where you can stay in peace, sleep nicely and wake up to great mornings.

 

About the Hotel:

Quality Inn Hotel in Union City, GA is a simple and affordable hotel that offers world-class amenities to the travelers in order to make their vacations fun and super relaxing. For more information visit http://www.qualityinnunioncityga.com/

 

Contact Details:

 

Hotel Name: Quality Inn – Hotel in Union City, GA

Address: 6800 Studio Way, Union City, Georgia 30291, US

Phone: +1 (770) 306-2677

