Business

Affordable Housing Options In Ft Hood

Comment(0)

Killeen, TX/2018: Buying a home is one of the most important projects of a lifetime and it is always advisable to consult an expert for the same. The realtors at Lone Star Realty & Property Management Inc. are experts at helping the clients in finding ideal homes at affordable rates.

They have been serving the residents of Killeen for the last 45 years. The realtors are well-trained and experienced at handling the present day sophisticated and volatile real estate market.

People in search of an ideal home can check out their online listings. You can choose from a variety of options. Whether you need a home, duplex, townhouse or apartment, all you have to do is shortlist the one that suits your need and budget.

Services Provided

• Access To Property: Their agents manage vacant properties and aggressively market them. So anyone looking for housing options can quickly find something suitable with their help. They have the complete database of housing options along with their photos and descriptions.
• Virtual Tours: They provide their client a visual tour of the property to help them view each room through panoramic pictures.
• Maintenance: They collaborate with various companies to provide affordable and high quality maintenance services.
• Inspection: Your realtor will help you engage a qualified inspector to look into the condition of the house and check its foundation, plumbing systems, appliances, mechanical systems, termite inspection and more.

Why Choose Lone Star Realty & Property Management Inc.

• The company has been around since 1969 and knows all the intricacies of the industry.
• Properties are inspected semi-annually and maintained accordingly.
• Multiple modes of payments make it convenient for tenants to pay rent.
• Multiple payments are accepted
• Well experienced and professional staff

For more information visit 1020 West Jasper Drive, Killeen, TX 76542 or call at (254) 699-7003. You can also log on to http://www.lonestarrealty.net/

Also Read
Business

How to Select The Right Lubbock Personal Injury Attorney?

Getting the perfect Lubbock personal injury attorney can help you to fulfil your requirement. It is important to search for the perfect one for you. You might be in an urgent need of the best business attorney. When you try to get the right one for you it would definitely help in a good way […]
Business

Huge Growth And Opportunities in Global Rigid Packaging Market Till 2023

Rigid Packaging Market by Materials (Metals, Plastics, Glass, Paperboard), Product (Bottle & Jars, Trays, Boxes, Containers, and Cans), Application (Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Consumer Goods), and Region – Forecast 2023 Market Scenario Rigid packaging is a major part of overall packaging market. It is widely used for protecting many types of products from […]
Business

Xanthan Gum Market Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities 2024

Global Xanthan Gum Market: Snapshot The food and beverage industry has and is likely to continue showing a heavy support for the global xanthan gum market in terms of demand. Moreover, the expansion of the food and beverage industry into a greater variety of convenience foods is expected to boost the global xanthan gum market […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *