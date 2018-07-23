Education

4th International Conference on “Advances in 3D Printing & Modelling”

Euro 3D Printing 2019 is an extraordinary event designed for the International professionals to facilitate the dissemination and application of research findings related to 3D Printing & 3D Modelling. The conference invites participants from all leading universities, research institutions and leading companies to share their research experiences on all aspects of this rapidly expanding field. We wish to share with your Society the excitement and ideas for the creation and exchange of knowledge and information in the scientific field through our journal, conferences and other means. You will find it interesting that through us you can reach world class university academicians, eminent scientists from research institutions and experts from the 3D Printing & 3D Modelling industries/companies. Mail us for any query at 3dprintingcongress@gmail.com

Sunder Deep World Kids Play School Ghaziabad- Providing quality education for bright future

Education is the foundation of your youngster’s life. Ideal from the time a kid is conceived, somehow or their learning procedure begins. It is the fantasy of each parent that their kid gets confirmation in extraordinary compared to best schools in Ghaziabad CBSE board (http://www.sunderdeepworld.in/) of the zone. All things considered, sort of lessons a […]
FIITJEE South Delhi student Kalash Gupta, AIR – 3 becomes Delhi State Topper in JEE Advanced 2018

· Kalash Gupta AIR – 3 from FIITJEE South Delhi Centre’s Four Year Classroom Program is Delhi State Topper by scoring marks 325/360 in JEE Advanced 2018 · FIITJEE Delhi students decimate all Competition in JEE Advanced, 2018 by securing Delhi State Ranks 1, 2 & 3 The 2nd & 3rd State Ranks have been […]
Gurugram witnesses a Sweet Revolution as Academy of Pastry Arts organizes 3rd India Pastry Forum, April’17

editor

Academy of Pastry Arts, an International pastry school offering world class training to the aspirational young Pastry chefs, is set to enthrall people of Gurugram by organizing Master Classes hosted by prolific chefs with immense expertise. These workshops will begin from 5th April, 2017 in their Gurugram centre. Chefs from across the world are known […]

