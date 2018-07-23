192.168.1.1

Modems and routers manufactures all around the world use some default IP addresses for accessing their devices management and configuration panels. With this default IP address of the ADSL modem or router, users and support teams can easily access a configuration panel through an internet browser and perform any necessary change to fix or to improve the device operation.
