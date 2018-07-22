Finance

Move your Business into a Business Center

The concept of a Business Center is actually rather simple, yet it is very effective. Whether as a short term or a long term solution, the offices are completely equipped with a perfect office infrastructure and high qualified employees. For that reason Business Center are very popular. A high-valued Business Center in Switzerland is Global Management Consultants AG. The team around the CEO Rieta de Soet offers their customers individual solutions.

Moving your company into a Business Center is usually not the first thought, but it is definitely worth to take a closer look. It is a good start if you want to expand your business to a different region for example. It is simple, uncomplicated and cheap. You do not have any launching costs, no investments and a flexible term of lease. Rieta de Soet says, the availability of offices in a business center is a great benefit for companies coming from abroad, because they get a helping hand from the employees who speak the local language and know the culture and costums.

It is also a good solution for a young entrepreneur, who wants to start self-employment. He gets all the help and information he needs from an experienced and high qualified staff.

Furthermore Global Management Consultants AG offers an individual telephone service, backoffice, marketing service, translating services, conference rooms and helps building up your marketing organization. No matter what your needs are, GMC AG offers a personal and professional service to absolutely amazing prices, says Dr. Fabian de Soet.

