Make Your Vacation Marvelous By Booking a Renowned Days Inn Hotel in Wausau WI

Every time you and your family travel, you are always trying your best to find the spots that make the trip fun and enjoyable for everyone, and this certainly includes finding the right place to stay. If you are planning to travel to or around Wausau, Wisconsin, then there are wide selections of hotels in Wausau WI. Whether you are planning on making a short visit for business or having an extended stay for pleasure, the Days Inn & Suites Wausau Wisconsin hotel can accommodate you and your needs.

 

This is an ideal hotel in Wausau WI for all kinds of travelers, including leisure, business, and extended stay travelers. The comfortable accommodation is located near Rib Mountain Ski Hill and Nine Mile County Forest which is sure to become your new home away from home with the amazing amenities and high level of customer service.

 

Amenities included with your stay are a free breakfast; free Wi-Fi, indoor pool, free newspaper, in-room refrigerators, microwaves and much more. As the best of the Granite Peak Ski area hotels or Rib Mountain Wausau hotels you can depend on them for an excellent experience that will make it a true joy to return again and again.

 

Days Inn & Suites Wausau Wisconsin is in a convenient location for you to enjoy what the city has to offer. This is why many guests choose it as their home base for the duration of their stay. You can enjoy the perfect mix of relaxation, business, and pleasure with the help of this hotel.

 

Days Inn & Suites Wausau is a comfortable and affordable choice of hotels in Wausau WI where you want to be to enjoy the many attractions and points of interest in the area. For more information visit http://www.daysinnwausau.com/

 

Hotel Name: Days Inn & Suites Wausau

Address: 4700 Rib Mountain Dr.,

Wausau, Wisconsin 54401, US

Phone: +1 (715) 355-5501

