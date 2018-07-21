Uncategorized

Waterways Projects on Kakinada-Chennai Section of NW-4

Comment(0)

In order to develop waterways from Kakinada to Chenna, detailed hydrographic survey has been completed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) in respect of Kakinada to Ennore stretch of National Waterway-4.

Development of National Waterway-4 is planned in three phases. Development of Phase-I works between Vijayawada to Muktyala stretch of Krishna River has been taken up at a cost of Rs. 96.00 crore out of which Rs.18.00 crore has been utilized so far. Vijayawada to Kakinada and Rajamundry to Polavaram portion of NW-4 is planned for development in Phase-II. Tendering process has been undertaken by the IWAI for a comprehensive hydrographic and navigation study for this stretch.

On completion of Phase I and II, the balance stretches of NW-4 are planned for development in Phase III.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Shipping and Finance Shri Pon. Radhakrishnan in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

Also Read
Uncategorized

Fact.MR reveals Revenues from Crash Protection to be 1.5X Higher than Lightings in Motorcycle Accessories Market

Evolving culture of the motorcycle industry, along with interest of riders in framing their unique identity, has led the modification trend, wherein aftermarket-produced motorcycle accessories are increasingly sought-after. Modifications in motorcycles range from moderate to extreme, with typical modifications involving frames & fittings, electrical & electronics, and handle accessories. The motorcycle accessories market will record […]
Uncategorized

3rd International Conference on Hypertension and Healthcare

editor

Trends in Management of Hypertension Conference series llc LTD, host of 3rd International Conference and Exhibition on Hypertension and Healthcare, the Conference that discusses the Clinical Strategies and trends in management of Hypertension. Hypertension Congress 2018 slated during August 24 -25, 2018 at Tokyo, Japan will schedule and coordinate all meetings with our Editorial Board […]
Uncategorized

Global Point Of Sale Terminal Market Booming at 55.68 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 25.6%

Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market Highlights: With the advancement of technologies and increase in demand for end to end encryption for secure online transactions and is presumed to drive the Point of Sale (POS) terminals market. Additionally, the business enterprises are emphasized on software solution on account of the increase in smartphones. The POS […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *