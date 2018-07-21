Business

ContactPigeon releases the most all-around Marketing Automation Guide of 2018

NEW YORK, July 2018: ContactPigeon, the award-winning eCommerce marketing automation startup with over 200 clients in the US and Europe published the most all-around Marketing Automation Guide of 2018.

 

The Marketing Automation Guide 2018 edition includes recent marketing automation data and includes a step by step guide on setting up a fine-tuned Marketing Strategy to automate the processes and eventually the sales of an up-to-date eCommerce business.

 

This guide consists of the following 4 steps:

 

  • List Building techniques and best practices
  • Audience Segmentation techniques and best practices
  • 8 proven eCommerce Automations
  • 5 eCommerce KPIs every eCommerce business must track.

 

You can read the full Marketing Automation Guide for free here:

https://blog.contactpigeon.com/marketing-automation-guide-ecommerce/

 

About ContactPigeon:

 

 

ContactPigeon is an all-in-one marketing automation startup specializing in eCommerce. ContactPigeon offers a suite of sophisticated features that allow eCommerce business owners to react with personalized triggered campaigns, so as to maximize the possibility of converting to sales. ContactPigeon offers one-click integration to Shopify and BigCommmerce while the Woocommerce integration will be announced within the next months. Founded in 2014, ContactPigeon has raised funds from Venture Friends VC and is currently trusted by some major brands like L’OREAL, Follie Follie, the BODY SHOP, ABB and others. In the past, it has been named as a Rising Star for 2018 by finances online while it has also been featured in SmartInsights, NG Data and TNW.

