Tech

ArtOptimizer for Illustrator Is Now Available on the New Adobe Exchange

Comment(0)

Zevrix Solutions announces that ArtOptimizer, the company’s workflow automation solution for Adobe Illustrator, is now available on Adobe Exchange, a new and improved Creative Cloud marketplace. Adobe Exchange makes it easier for customers to discover and install third party plug-ins for Creative Cloud. ArtOptimizer can automatically reduce the size of Illustrator links and performs essential image adjustments thus helping users save disk space, speed up file output and cut production costs.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces that ArtOptimizer (http://www.zevrix.com/ArtOptimizer.php), the company’s image workflow automation solution for Adobe Illustrator, is now available on the new and improved Adobe Exchange (http://www.adobeexchange.com/creativecloud.details.1674.html). The only tool of its kind on the market, ArtOptimizer eliminates the excess image data of Illustrator links and performs essential image adjustments thus helping users save disk space, accelerate document output and cut overall production costs.

Adobe Exchange provides a new way to search, discover, and install plug-ins, extensions, and other content for Creative Cloud products.. As a unified destination that brings third-party integrations with Creative Cloud, Document Cloud & Experience Cloud under a single umbrella, Adobe Exchange will make it easier for customers to discover and install integrations that expand and enhance what they can achieve on Adobe’s Clouds.

ArtOptimizer works with Photoshop to helps users reduce Illustrator link size according the image dimensions in Illustrator document at a specific target resolution. The app also performs essential image adjustments such as color conversion and sharpening. For example, with just a click of a button users can:

-scale images in Photoshop to match their dimensions in Illustrator,
-change their resolution to 300 dpi,
-convert all RGB images to CMYK,
-merge layers or delete hidden ones,
-run a Photoshop Action on each image.

In the end of the processing ArtOptimizer reimports images to Illustrator at 100% in their precise position. As a result users can save gigabytes of disk space and countless hours of optimizing images manually, accelerate document output, reduce job turnaround and cut costs through faster processing.

Pricing and Availability:
ArtOptimizer can be purchased from Adobe Exchange for $119.95, as well as from Zevrix website and authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. ArtOptimizer requires macOS 10.5-10.132 and Adobe Illustrator/Photoshop CS3-CC 2018.

About Zevrix Solutions
Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF and graphic file diagnostics, as well as Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals achieve more while doing less through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.

Also Read
Tech

Indus OS, an indigenous technology platform partners with Mobile Discovery Company Appnext

Appnext will provide Indus OS with smart interactive tools and technologies helping India’s home-grown mobile operating system to offer its customers a unique way to discover and access services. Rakesh Deshmukh, Co-Founder & CEO, Indus OS: “Our focus has always been to create technology specifically for India and to have over 1 billion smartphone users […]
Tech

Edge Computing Market 2018 Global Trends, Size, Sales, Supply, Demand and Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights: The Edge Computing is a method of utilizing cloud computing by analyzing and processing the data at the edge of the network. Edge computing offers data analytics, and data insights closely occurred to the deployed machines and supports data computing at the edges of a network. The real-time analytics runs at various levels […]
Tech

How to Create a Video Streaming Website

editor

Media and entertainment industry has always been on the forefront of tech innovation. An unspoken law reads, either change or die. That’s what the incumbents like Disney, Fox, Comcast, and Time Warner are still figuring out. That’s what streaming video providers like Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, and Hulu have got covered. Source: how to make […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *