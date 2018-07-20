Lifestyle

Wonatrading INC. added Crystal Teardrop Ornate Choker Necklace to their jewelry collections for this weekend.

New York, Wonatrading, Inc. a leading Fashion jewelry and accessory wholesaler, today announced its Crystal Teardrop Ornate Choker Necklace, the newest addition to their fashion jewelry collection of Anklets, Bracelets, brooch, Body jewelry, Earring, Necklace, Rings.

Crystal Teardrop Ornate Choker Necklace in Different unique style.

1. Color : AB, Rhodium
• Necklace Size : 14″ + 3″ L
• Decor Size : 6″ L
• Earring Size : 0.4″ L
• Material : Lead and nickel compliant
• Crystal Teardrop Ornate Choker Necklace

2. Color : AB, Gold
• Necklace Size : 14″ + 3″ L
• Decor Size : 6″ L
• Earring Size : 0.4″ L
• Material : Lead and nickel compliant
• Crystal Teardrop Ornate Choker Necklace

3. Color : Gold, Red
• Necklace Size : 14″ + 3″ L
• Decor Size : 6″ L
• Earring Size : 0.4″ L
• Material : Lead and nickel compliant
• Crystal Teardrop Ornate Choker Necklace

4. Color : Brown, Gold
• Necklace Size : 14″ + 3″ L
• Decor Size : 6″ L
• Earring Size : 0.4″ L
• Material : Lead and nickel compliant
• Crystal Teardrop Ornate Choker Necklace

Crystal Teardrop Ornate Choker Necklace have rich texture and detailing that they look so precious and feminine. Women’s can wear these Necklace according to their preferences and occasion.

Wonatrading is the one stop shop where you can get the best of the lot without any hassle. A wide variety of Necklace available for women at affordable prices. According to events or any festival you can select your category jewelry.
Fast shipping is available for local as well as international customers. They provide a wide range of seasonal and stylish selections – products according to your needs.
Huge collection of Necklace for Women:
CHAIN NECKLACE
DESIGNER’S LOOK
EVENING
FASHION
FASHION CHOKER
GOOSENECK
LONG
MESSAGE
METAL
PEARL
PENDANT
PLAIN CHOKER
RHINESTONE
RHINESTONE CHOKER
SEMI PRECIOUS

Wonatrading Inc. was founded in New York USA in 2004. Wonatrading is fastest growing Importer/Exporter of Wholesale fashion jewelry and accessory that specialize in custom jewelry in the fashion district. The company has wide collections of fashion jewelry including Bracelets, Anklets, Rings, Necklace, Earrings, Brooch, Pendant, Body jewelry, Pendant set, Cubic zirconia, Mask.

Collections of Fashion accessory including Beachwear, Reading Glasses, Sunglasses, Belts, Bag & Wallet, Keychain, Cosmetics, Sunglasses case, Scepter.

The Company has grown tremendously in the US and expanded internationally via an online wholesale fashion jewelry distributors.

For more information about Wonatrading Inc., Please visit the company website at www.wonatrading.com

Company name: Wonatrading Inc.

