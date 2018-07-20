Target drone : An Unmanned Remote Controlled Aerial Vehicle

New market research study provides an analysis and evaluation of the current and prospective profitability, liquidity and financial stability of Global Target Drones Industry.

Target drone can be defined as an unmanned remote controlled aerial vehicle, mostly utilized in the anti-aircraft crews training. The British DH.82 Queen Bee was one of the earliest drones and was a variant of the Tiger Moth trainer aircraft. Target drones are similar to radio-controlled model aircrafts. More modern drones may use countermeasures, radar, and similar systems to mimic manned aircraft. In the modern advanced drones, large, older missiles with their warheads removed are used.

In the United Kingdom, obsolete Royal Air Force and Royal Navy jet and propeller-powered aircraft have been modified into remote controlled drones at a high cost. Owing to the presence of larger budget, the U.S. military is planning to convert retired aircraft or older versions of still serving aircraft into remotely piloted targets. After the modification, these can be used for USAF, USN and USMC use as Full Scale Aerial Targets or FSATs.supply.

The global target drones market can be classified based on engine type, fit, end-user, platform, target type and region. On the basis of engine type, the global market is classified into internal combustion engines, jet engines, and others. Depending upon end-user, it is segmented into defense, homeland security, and commercial. As per fit, the global target drones market is divided into line fit and customized fit. . Based on platform, the global market is divided into aerial targets, ground targets, underwater targets, and sea surface targets. Depending upon target type, the global market can be classified into full- & sub-scaled, free fly, tow, sport

The global target drones market is expected to garner maximum revenue in the forecast period. Factors such as increased focus on augmented military training and numerous advantages offered by target drones over manned target vehicles leading to creation of demand for high performance target drones is expected to fuel the growth of this market. However, the dearth of lack of skilled and trained personnel to operate and control target drones will hamper the growth of aerospace bearings market.

Based on regions, the global target drones market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The North American region is anticipated to command the maximum market share and would lead the target drones market during the forecast period. The U.S. is the only country engaged in conversion of old fighter aircraft into aerial targets in order to enable simulating real-time threat scenarios for military anti-aircraft and missile testing training exercises. Around 126 units of F-16 into QF-16 target drones are planning to be converted by the U.S. Air Force. Also, the U.S. is the prominent procurer of sub-scaled aerial targets. Dependiing upon on the contracts awarded to the company by the U.S. Air Force, Kratos’ unmanned combat aerial target vehicles business is anticipated double in next two year, in this market.

The major companies that provide target drones include Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., The Boeing Company, Airbus Group, QinetiQ Group plc, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation , Saab AB , Leonardo S.p.A., ASV Global and AeroTargets International, LLC among others.