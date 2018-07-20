Malt Ingredient Market is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR of 4.8% during 2017 – 2027

According to a recent research report titled “Malt Ingredient Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” published by Future Market Insights, the global market for malt ingredients is likely to witness moderate growth during the period of assessment. The research report covers several factors that drive this growth as well as few other aspects that have a negative influence over it. The exhaustive research publication includes trends, threats, opportunities, growth drivers and challenges and their impact on the global malt ingredient market. Detailed pricing analysis of different malt ingredients across key regions is also discussed in the research study. The segmental analysis across North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Latin America, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA) is carried out which is used to track the future projections for a period of ten years, pertaining to value and volume of the global malt ingredient market.

Global Malt Ingredient Market: Outlook

The global malt ingredient market is driven by various factors such as use of advanced technologies for malt ingredient production, use of “better for you” strategy, rising health awareness among people, high nutritional value of diastatic malt extract, rising demand from consumers for traditional foods, easy availability of grains, growing popularity of malternatives as a substitute for beer and growing popularity of non-alcoholic brews. The global malt ingredient market has observed several trends which indirectly influence its growth – product innovation, huge demand for dark malt, offering additive free products, rising number of breweries in various developing regions (India and China), increasing consumption of processed and convenience foods, rising gluten free product preference, high demand for malt based nutritional dairy products and malt based drinks and high demand for clean label products. There some restraining factors such as price fluctuations of barley, changing climatic conditions resulting in increasing cost of raw material and threat of substitutes for malt-based beverages.

Global Malt Ingredient Market: Key Segmental Highlights

The global malt ingredient market is segmented by product type (malt extract, malt flour, others), by raw material (barley, wheat, rye, maize, rice and oat), by end use (food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry and personal care industry), by grade (specialty malt, standard malt) and by region.

Western Europe region is anticipated to dominate the global malt ingredient market with respect to high value during the 2017-2027 assessment period. This region is expected to grow at a high growth rate to register a 5.3% CAGR during the period of forecast. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is likely to show potential growth in the coming years. By 2027 end, this region is estimated to reflect a value of around US$ 7.3 Bn growing at a 5.2% CAGR in the forecast period

By raw material, oat and rye segments are poised to grow at comparatively high growth rates and poised to register CAGRs of 5.9% and 5.8% respectively. However, barley segment is expected to dominate the global market in the coming years

By product type, the malt extract segment dominated the global market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the period of assessment. This segment also grows at high rate compared to other segments to register a CAGR of 5.1% throughout the period of forecast 2017-2027

By grade, standard malt segment is witnessing high value share. It is estimated to reflect a high value of about US$22.4 Bn in 2027 thus dominating the global market. The specialty malt segment is poised to grow at a significant growth rate in the forecast period

Food and beverages industry segment by end use poised to expand at a high rate of 5.0% CAGR throughout the period forecast. It is also expected to lead the market with respect to market value in the coming years

Global Malt Ingredient Market: Forecast

The global malt ingredient market is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR of 4.8% during the period of assessment. In this timeline, the global market is expected to witness significant growth in revenue to reach an evaluation of around US$ 33.3 Bn by the end of 2027.

Global Malt Ingredient Market: Competitive Assessment

This exhaustive research contains detailed intelligence on various players involved in the manufacturing and distribution of malt ingredients. Prominent players are Cargill, Incorporated, Dohler GmbH, Ireks GmbH, The Soufflet Group, Axereal (BOORTMALT NV), GrainCorp Ltd., Vivescia Industries SCA, Malteries Soufflet SAS, Holland Malt B.V., Cooperativa Agraria Agroindustrial, Chunlei Malt Group Company, and Shun Taimai bud Group Co., Ltd. There are few other players such as Polttimo Oy, Malt Products Corporation, Barmalt India Pvt. Ltd., Viking Malt Oy, Polttimo Oy, Malt Products Corporation, Muntons Plc., and Crisp Malting Group.