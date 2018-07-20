Business

LP International, Inc., located in the Metro Atlanta, GA area, is “A Total Logistics Company” offering full services in International and Domestic Transactions. Import Logistics, Export Logistics, Ocean Freight, Air Freight, Warehousing, Domestic Transportation, Consulting. With over 45 years of experience within the Logistics Arena, we strive to give competitive rates, fast transit times, and superior customer service for all of your shipping needs.

Our mission is to provide our clients with the highest level of professional Logistics services focusing on your individual needs and requirements for your shipments. Operational integrity is a core practice of LP International and we support the highest standards throughout our actions and operations. Our vision is simple, to provide superior customer service with the highest level of integrity to all of our clients. international import/export

