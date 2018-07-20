Health and Wellness

HealthCare atHome CEO is ‘Entrepreneur of the year’

Comment(0)

Vivek Srivastava, Co – Founder & CEO, Healthcare at HOME (HCAH) won the prestigious, Entrepreneur of the year Award for healthcare services at 8th Annual Entrepreneur India award. The ceremony was organized by Entrepreneur India Media in association with Franchise India and in media partnership with Zee Business at Hotel J W Marriott, Aerocity, New Delhi, 19th July, 2018.

Vivek has been the driving force behind the exponential growth of HealthCare atHOME, India’s leader in the home healthcare industry. As a visionary of this space in India, Vivek started HCAH 5+ years ago with a team of 2 and currently heads an organization of 1500+ workforce which is spread pan India. Vivek has not just led Healthcare at HOME to become a leading player of the home healthcare industry in India, but he has also pioneered efforts to bring in regulation and standardization in the home healthcare industry. Under Vivek’s able leadership, HCAH provides more than 70% of clinical services provided in hospitals to over 4 million patients nationwide. Franchise India recognizes and honors Vivek’s efforts to ensure high quality of healthcare solutions provided with compassion to the patients at the comfort of their homes.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Vivek Srivastava, CEO, HealthCare atHome said, “I am humbled to receive this honour. The journey to this platform has been challenging yet encouraging. The positive feedback from the customer and untiring efforts of my team has kept me motivated in the highly competitive environment of Indian healthcare industry. This recognition puts more onuses on me to continue to lead HCAH to higher success and disrupt the healthcare industry in India by continuing to provide patients with cost effective, convenient, quality and compassionate healthcare solutions. I am extremely thankful to my family and my team for their extended support throughout”.
Vivek received the honour for Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Healthcare Services from Ritu Marya, Editor – in – Chief and Gaurav Marya, Chairman, Franchise India. Some of the other winners recognized by the jury included Intex Technologies, Suzlon Energy, Da Milano, Steelbird and Lets Track.

Entrepreneur 2018, through these awards, aims to recognize and felicitate achievers, innovators and suppliers who contribute to the development of entrepreneurship in India. After a thorough evaluation process, 64 winners were selected and honoured out of 1500+ nominations received.

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Car Transport Services Can Save You Money

editor

Numerous Car transport services providers supply a very good amount of services than ever ahead of to owners planning to relocate their automobile. No matter whether you are moving a high priced luxury car, a beautifully preserved classic an antique auto or possibly a common family members car you could consistently count on coming across […]
Health and Wellness

Are your Heart at Risk ?

editor

We will be glad to help you as Sibia Medical centre specializes in non-invasive diagnostic tests for heart disease. So, if you feel any symptoms of heart disease, or want a check-up please feel free to touch with us So Dn’t be late to Book Appointment with our experience Doctors
Health and Wellness

Vitalclinic.com – Tumescent Laser Liposuction – Less Pain, Quicker Recovery

editor

New Delhi, 15th April 2018: Vital Clinic is a pioneer speciality clinic that performs the best and safest cosmetic surgeries, as well as offers non-surgical cosmetic procedures. The clinic provides treatments that range from liposuctions and cosmetic gynaecology to awake liposuction, awake cosmetic surgeries, breast surgeries and body contouring. Surgeons attached to the clinic have […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *