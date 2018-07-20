Gain an Advantage in the Paralegal Job Market with The Center For Legal Studies

The paralegal profession is a lucrative career choice that promises many job opportunities and a good salary. Gain a competitive edge on the job market with a paralegal certification class at The Center For Legal Studies.

[EVERGREEN, 07/20/2018] – Behind a great lawyer is a great paralegal. Like lawyers, paralegals have a variety of job opportunities and can enter any field of law that interests them. Paralegal careers are available all over the United States, giving them the flexibility to move around the country. And with low unemployment rates and a median salary of $50,000 annually, it is a profitable career choice.

While some law firms accept college graduates and train them to become paralegals, many companies hire those who have already undergone a short paralegal studies certification course. Regardless of one’s location around the world, he or she can enroll in The Center For Legal Studies’(CLS) online, classroom-based, or independent study programs for paralegal certificate courses.

Paralegal Certification Courses and Advanced Courses

CLS collaborated with colleges and universities to provide paralegal certification courses across the US. Interested applicants can search for the closest university to their area that offers these classes. For $1,289, one can obtain certification after 14 weeks for online courses and after six weeks for classroom-based courses. Because the courses use common law practiced in all countries, foreigners may also apply to pursue paralegal professions in their own countries using online classes.

For those willing to invest in extensive knowledge in specific facets of the law, CLS offers advanced paralegal certificate courses. It provides a more competitive edge over paralegals who have only earned a basic certification. Having an advanced certificate improves one’s ability to market himself/herself to legal firms and their negotiating power for a higher salary.

Admission into the Paralegal Course

Interested enrollees do not need to be a law student or a college undergraduate or graduate. They should have obtained a high school diploma or their country’s equivalent, and understand and speak English. They must also be willing to undergo and perform well in a college-level setting.For interested students who cannot afford the enrollment fee, CLS offers various funding and financial aid programs.

CLS’ courses are more affordable than most certification courses. They are also flexible according to the students’ needs, and credible because they are taught by practicing law professionals in accredited colleges and universities.

About The Center For Legal Studies

The Center For Legal Studies (CLS) provides online and classroom-based legal courses in partnership with hundreds of colleges and universities across the United States. It provides certification courses for legal professions, preparation courses for law school, and reviews for other examinations.

It courses provide its students with better job opportunities in the legal industry. With a certification, they gain an advantage over other job hunters in the market by coming prepared with the skills and knowledge necessary for the job.

Call The Center For Legal Studies at 1-800-522-7737 or visit

https://www.legalstudies.com/.