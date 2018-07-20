Fundus Cameras Market: Continuous Growth in the Aging Population will Drive the Demand

A fundus camera, an ophthalmic imaging device, is a combination of a high-resolution camera and a low-power microscope. A fundus camera is commonly used in areas such as fluorescein angiography, external photograph, paired optic disk images, and fundus imaging. Some of the commonly occurring retinal disorders are retinal detachment, diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, and glaucoma. Fundus cameras are used to diagnose various types of retinal disorders. The greater prevalence of retinal disorders, increase in geriatric population, and advancements in technologies are some of the factors driving the global fundus cameras market.

The global fundus cameras market is segmented on the basis of geography, end user, and product. By product type, the global fundus cameras market is divided into hybrid fundus cameras, non-mydriatic fundus cameras, retinopathy of prematurity cameras, and mydriatic fundus cameras. In 2012, in terms of volume and revenue, the global fundus cameras market was dominated by the non-mydriatic fundus cameras sector. Commercially, these cameras are available as tabletop and handheld devices. The hybrid fundus cameras sector is predicted to expand significantly during the forecast period.

Over the past few years, advanced fundus cameras have taken over traditional fundus cameras. The introduction of highly advanced fundus cameras from leading players has driven the global fundus cameras market. Some of the leading players in the global fundus cameras market are Topcon Corporation, Canon, Inc., Nidek Co., Ltd., Optovue, Inc., CenterVue S.p.A., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Kowa Optimed, Inc., Optomed Oy (Ltd.), and Clarity Medical Systems.

Fundus cameras enable monitoring and diagnosis of many ocular disorders. Usually, fundus cameras are used by ophthalmologists, optometrists, and other medical professionals. Manufacturers of fundus cameras are constantly focusing on introducing high-performance cameras and hybrid fundus cameras in the global market.

By end user, the global fundus cameras market is classified into hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, and optometrist and ophthalmic offices. The optometrist and ophthalmic offices sector led the global fundus cameras market in 2012 due to increase in the number of specialty clinics. Regionally, the global fundus cameras market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The North America fundus cameras market held the largest global market share in 2012 owing to growing geriatric population, technological advancements, and high incidence of diabetic retinopathy. In 2012, Europe held the second position after North America. Developing healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness are expected to drive the Asia Pacific fundus cameras market by 2019.

