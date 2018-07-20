Fuel Cell Technology Market Share, Market Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis and Forecast 2027

Global Fuel Cell Technology Market Report: Overview

The fuel cell electric vehicles primarily require the establishment of hydrogen refueling stations. This is expected to be initially deployed by the focus on government fleet and the high end consumer car market with a minimum required infrastructure set-up. The market is further expected to gain traction with widespread consumer acceptance and adoption of electric vehicles, which will further reduce the cost of the production of fuel cell electric vehicles.

Hydrogen is being used extensively in the fuel cell technology. Hydrogen can be manufactured from a wide range of sources, which generates an opportunity for many countries in reducing their dependence on the imported energies. Hydrogen, which is being produced as a by-product by many industries, is also capable of being used in the electric cars. The most efficient and economical method of production of the hydrogen is the electrolysis of water.

Top Key Players:-

Companies such as Ballard Power Systems Inc. (Canada), Hydrogenics (Canada), Nuvera Fuel Cells (U.S.), Oorja Fuel Cells (U.S.), AFC Energy PLC (U.K.), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Automotive Fuel Cell Cooperation (Canada), Cellkraft AB (Sweden), EnergyOR Technologies Inc. (Canada), H2 Logic A/S (Denmark), Intelligent Energy (U.K.) and Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH (Germany) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Fuel Cell Technology Market.

Fuel Cell Technology Market – Regional Analysis

The global fuel cell technology market is expected to be dominated by Asia Pacific region. The growth of this market is expected to be driven by the increase in investments for the fuel cell installations, especially by countries such as China and Japan among others. The increasing awareness towards the reduction of energy consumption is also driving the growth of the market.

The Europe region is also expected to grow with rapid pace in the fuel cell technology market. The European Union has also allocated funds from the TEN-T transport infrastructure programme for funding the Hydrogen Infrastructure Project (HIT). The major objective of implementing this project is to form an interconnected hydrogen network between the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and France.

Global Fuel Cell Technology Market Report: Market Growth Influencer

The major growth drivers of Global Fuel cell technology market includes growing public private relationships, rising prices of crude oil and increasing demand for fuel cells from applications such as power suppliers, automobile, residential builders and electronic companies.

However, Policies of European government which would bring high opportunities in fuel cell technology market in the region are pending to approve and thus hindering the growth of the Fuel cell technology market.

Global Fuel Cell Technology Market – Segmentation

The Fuel Cell Technology Market can be segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by fuel type – Hydrogen, Natural Gas/Methane, Methanol

Segmentation by technology – Polymer/ Proton exchange membrane fuel cells (PEMFC), Solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC), Molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFC), Phosphoric acid fuel cells (PAFC), Direct methanol fuel cells (DMFC), Alkaline fuel cells (AFC), Direct carbon fuel cells (DCFC) and Others

Segmentation by application – Stationary, Transportation, Portable electronics

Segmentation by Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

The report on Fuel Cell Technology comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

This report will provide the clear picture of current market scenario of Fuel Cell Technology globally as well as the country level markets. The report also provides the information about various types and methods which used to manufacture various fuel cells and it’s also deliver details information about its various applications. It will also depict detailed information about companies with their market dynamics involved in Fuel cell technologies market.

