Composite Adhesive Market – by Application, Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2013-2023

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in market are 3M Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, SIKA AG, Huntsman Corporation, LORD Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Incorporation-Plexus, Dymax, Engineered Bonding Solutions, Arkema, DELO, Gurit and H.B.Fuller. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Composite Adhesive Market – Industry Highlights

The Composite Adhesive market was worth USD 0.98 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.93 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.78%. Composites are made from combination of two or materials of different physical or chemical properties to form an individual material having characteristics different from individual ones. These matrix do not completely blend but combine together to contribute their most useful traits to improvise the outcome of final product. These composites need and adhesive to adhere them together. Rising demand for lightweight automobiles, various advancements in aerospace industry and need for eco-friendly and renewable wind energy are predicted to boost the market growth.

Application Outlook & Trend Analysis:

On the basis of application the market is fragmented into, Marine, Aerospace, Automotive & Transportation and Wind Energy. The Automation and Transportation segment holds the largest share. Use of Adhesive to adhere composites and plastics and their benefits like low weight and high impact strength are factors that will help grow the automation and transportation market share. Increasing use of composites in aerospace industry in cockpits, wings and flaps will dictate the growth of aerospace market. The use of composites in wind energy applications will continue to grow over the forecast study period.

Regional Outlook & Trend Analysis:

The Regional Market is split into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of World. North America dominates the market in terms of volume as well as value. Asia-Pacific Market will continue to grow during the study period due to rising demand of lightweight-high strength composites. Rising automobile market will propel the Composite adhesive market growth in Asia-pacific region as Composites find a wide range of applications in Automobile sector.

Composite Adhesive Market – By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

