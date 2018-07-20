Business

Black Friday Sale In 2018

Killeen, TX/2018: Anyone planning to refurbish his/her house, toss away old furniture or simply furnish a new home should do so in the month of July. It’s the perfect time of the year for shoppers due to the special discounts and offers on Black Friday. Ashley HomeStore in Killeen is offering a wide variety of furniture for every room this Black Friday. Some of its best furniture items will be available for sale at heavy discounts.

The store has been serving residents of Central Texas since 1985. It has always been committed towards providing top quality furniture for all lifestyles and budgets. This family-owned furniture store believes in giving back to the society through its quality products. For the sake of under-privileged, the store has also opened a furniture bank for families where customers can deposit old and used furniture for donation.

Details Of The Black Friday Sale

The Black Friday Sale this July, 2018 is every shopper’ dream come true. There is so much to choose from at affordable prices. The list of special offers is as follows:

• Special offer on a combination of the Karis sofas and loveseats.
• Up to 72 months special financing on selected sofas and loveseats, 3-piece sectionals and Tempur-Pedic mattresses.
• Up to 50% off on selected merchandise.
• Discounted prices on sofas, reclining sofas, queen size beds, 5-piece room groups, mattresses, power bases and sectionals.

Other Furniture Items

Apart from the furniture items on sale, there’s a wide variety at the store for the indoors and outdoors. Here is a list of some items:

• Accent chairs
• Dining tables and chairs
• Bar stools
• Accessories e.g. table lamps, candle holders, wall décor, melamine salad plates, accent bowls and more.
• Furniture and accessories for kids’ rooms: Bookcase beds, duvet cover sets, twin panel beds, twin bunk beds, chest of drawers and more.
• Weather resistant outdoor furniture with matchless craftsmanship: Loveseats, dining sets, fire pit tables, 4-piece seating sets, patio umbrellas, etc.

For more information on the Black Friday Sale feel free to visit Ashley HomeStores, 1101 South W S Young Drive, Killeen, TX 76543. You can also call at (254) 634-5900 or log onto https://killeenfurniture.com

