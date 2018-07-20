Education

Annual Congress on Neurology and Neuroscience

Comment(0)

Dear Colleagues,

Its our immense pleasure to welcome participants of all over the world for Annual Congress on Neurology & Neuroscience 2018 with the theme of Unleashing Research Ideas and Exploring the (442) 039-3631Work on Neurological Diseases which will held on September 20-21, 2018 at Prague, Czech Republic.
Our conference includes keynote presentations, Poster presentation, Workshops, Oral talks and Exhibitions.
Neurology and Neuroscience 2018 conference will bring more scientists and also many eminent personalities and this will be useful for many scientists to develop treatments for the diseases.

Best Regards,
Keerthana N,
neurologyeurope18@gmail.com

