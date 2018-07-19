Health and Wellness

Redefine your fitness with Viiking Trance in 12 weeks

Comment(0)

How to WOW! Redefine your fitness with Viiking Trance in 12 weeks transformation program

Mumbai Monsoons not only bring along a huge respite from the scorching heat but also immense cravings for delicious vada pao and hot tea. But this monsoon, Viiking Trance gives you an opportunity to burn that unwanted fat in your body and get vigorously fit with their “12 Week Body and Life Transformation Program” a first of its kind program which offers a combination of functional medicine and fitness together to achieve the desired health goals.

You will be in the safe hands of Dr. Prashant Wadhawan, who is only Functional Medicine Practitioner in India. He has designed an interactive yet rigorous workout routine for 12 weeks, which is sure to get you up and active in this gloomy monsoon climate. Dr. Wadhwan will also design a customized intake of Functional Medicine, which will be customized as per your body requirements. Functional Medicine the most profound and effective way to treat patients particularly those with chronic health issues such as diabetes, gastrointestinal problems, chronic fatigue, autoimmune diseases, functional disorders, musculoskeletal problems and stress related disorders.

So ditch your lazy days in monsoon and come get fit with Viiking Trance.

Date: Starting From 3rd August 2018

Venue: 4th Floor, Viiking House, Orchard Ave, Hiranandani Gardens, Panchkutir Ganesh Nagar, Powai, Mumbai

To register, please call 022 61121314 / 09930085412

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Epoetin Beta Therapeutics Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2025

Erythropoietin is a hormone released from the kidneys. Erythropoietin protein is responsible for the development of red blood cells (RBCs) in the body. Increase in the number of RBCs raises the level of hemoglobin in the blood, which is the substance responsible for transport of oxygen to every part of the body. Epoetin beta is […]
Health and Wellness

Choice Cancer Care: Rewarded for giving quality care from NCQA

editor

Irving, Texas, April 12, 2018 – On March 28, 2018, five locations for Choice Cancer Care passed the National Committee for Quality Assurance’s (NCQA) survey – the NCQA rates oncology practices that use a Patient-Centered Specialty Practice (PCSP). Choice Cancer Care received the highest grade possible for its work in using collaboration, specialized techniques, and […]
Health and Wellness

Smart Inhalers Market is Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2024

Smart inhalers, also known as connected inhalers and sensors are predominantly used as clip-on sensors, which are fastened on top of a regular nebulizer for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) and asthma. Smart inhaler technology is birthing as one of the most notable areas that pharmaceutical companies are engaged in order to […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *