Dr. David B. Samadi, M.D. serves as Chairman of Urology and Chief of Robotic Surgery of Urology at Lenox Hill Hospital since June 6, 2013. Dr. Samadi was Chief of Minimally Invasive Surgery in the Department of Urology and Chief of the Division of Robotics in the Department of Urology of the Mount Sinai Hospital. Dr. Samadi is one of the nation’s leading urologic oncologists specializing in robotics and minimally invasive surgery for prostate cancer. He is a leader in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy and has performed over 7000 robotic prostate surgeries. prostatitis
Also Read
Fossil Grant Chronograph Quartz FS5230 Men’s Watch
A sleek style being its prime forte, the Fossil Grant Chronograph Quartz FS5230 Men’s Watch is guaranteed for accuracy as long as it’s fed right! The Grant is modeled after the vintage clocks while its chronograph functionality is a necessary update to make it stick to the norms of the modern times. The Fossil Grant […]
United States Lead Acid Battery Market to Cross $ 20 Billion by 2023: TechSci Research
Increasing automobile sales, development of solar energy projects, technological developments, and expanding telecommunication network to drive United States lead acid battery market through 2023 According to TechSci Research report “United States Lead Acid Battery Market By Type, By Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023’’, lead acid battery market in the United States is […]
Ignite Selling Announces Free Webinar with LTEN to demonstrate how Competitive Sales Simulations can Renew Skill Application
Ignite Selling, the global sales performance improvement company with expertise in sales coaching and training, today announced a free webinar with the Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network (LTEN) that specializes in meeting the needs of life sciences learning professionals. LTEN has more than 1,900 individual members who work in pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and […]