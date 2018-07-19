Business

Overview of Jeong Woo Coupling locking parts product in Korea

Jeong Woo Coupling for pipe connection and Clamp for pipe repair have many advantages and can replace welding, flange, or other classical methods of piping. With our own technology and ISO 9001 process, MP JOINT is approved by major classification societies of ship industry as well as water organization in Korea (KWWA) and water & fire in Japan (JWWA).
Multi lock type – 2 locking parts
These clamps are composed of two, three, or four separate slides with locks at each ends. So, they have better tightening and wider range of allowable OD, and it is easy to install even at large diameter pipes. They are also used for new connection or partial replacement of a pipe.
• MJD 13A~1000A / MJDL 15A~1000A
• MJDF / MJDFL 65A~1000A
Multi lock type – 3 & 4 locking parts
• MJT / MJTL 1100A~1500A
• MJF / MJFL 1600A~2000A
• MJTF / MJTFL 1100A~1500A
[Remark]
• ND: Nominal diameter of pipe / OD: Outside diameter of pipe (KS, JIS, DIN, ANSI, etc.) / D : Outside diameter of coupling case
• Burst Test pressure = working pressure for industry × industry safety factor (2)
• Torque level varies based on the installation condition.
• Length 300? and 400? are producible for over ND 200A (manufacture by order)
• Big size clamps to 2000A are producible.
Slip type (flexible type) – 2 locking parts
Slip type (flexible type)–Multi Locks couplings have locks at both ends. So, they have better tightening and wider range of allowable OD, and it is easy to install even at large diameter pipes. They are also used for repairing pipes.
• MJD / MJDL 650A~1000A
• MJDF / MJDFL 650A~1000A
Reinforced thickness of case, endures higher pressure than MJG and MJGL.
[Remark]
• ND: Nominal diameter of pipe / OD: Outside diameter of pipe (KS, JIS, DIN, ANSI, etc.) / D : Outside diameter of coupling case
• Burst Test pressure = working pressure for industry × industry safety factor (2)
• Able to manufacture 300mm, 400mm, 600mm of coupling length(L)
Slip type (flexible type) – 3 & 4 locking parts
• MJT / MJTL 1100A~1500A
• MJF / MJFL 1600A~2000A
• MJTF / MJTFL 1100A~1500A
[Remark]
• ND: Nominal diameter of pipe / OD: Outside diameter of pipe (KS, JIS, DIN, ANSI, etc.) / D : Outside diameter of coupling case
• Burst Test pressure = working pressure for industry × industry safety factor (2)
• Able to manufacture 300mm, 400mm, 600mm of coupling length(L)
• Able to manufacture to 4000A
Need solution for Pipe Coupling Grip Type slip on joint Korea? With the rubber gasket inside, the Slip Type coupling absorbs impact, vibration, bending (2~5°), noise (60% less than welding method), and expansion. Fall-out may happen due to axial force, so it is recommended to fix pipes on its installation

