New Book on Passive Income Teaches Techniques to Create Long-Term Wealth

Singapore – July 19, 2018 – The new wealth mastery book by Richmond Tan, “Passive Income: How to Make Big Money While You Sleep and Live Your Dreams,” is now available in a Kindle edition on Amazon.

“Financial freedom never happened by luck or chance,” said Richmond. “It is a result of careful planning, unwavering determination and lots of patience.”

“Passive Income: How to Make Big Money While You Sleep and Live Your Dreams” is designed for anyone that wants a practical, detailed and step-by-step plan to achieve their financial goals. The methods, techniques and strategies presented by the author can be utilized to achieve any financial goal desired. Readers will learn how to build and accumulate passive, scalable online businesses to generate cash flow for achieving financial freedom.

Individuals will learn about the three pillars of wealth creation and businesses known as positive cash flow assets. The businesses can be built with very little money or time and no prior experience or skill is required. The author shows readers how to create and implement multiple streams of passive income that will enable individuals to achieve financial freedom in five years.

The book explains what passive income is and how to create it while working a full-time job, and the keys to making long-term income that provide consistent results. Richmond provides readers with four lucrative income streams they can use to begin their journey to wealth mastery. Readers will also learn about affiliate marketing, digital products, apps and online courses to leverage passive income.

Attaining financial freedom relieves the pressure of day-to-day living and enables individuals to follow their passions. Wealth mastery allows people to create a stable future for their families and to help others through charitable work, establishing scholarships and other projects.

Richmond is also the founder of MyMassiveBankAccount.com. Those who visit the website can download a free copy of his e-Book, “Wealth: How the Rich Manage Their Money.”

The release of “Passive Income: How to Make Big Money While You Sleep and Live Your Dreams” provides an easy to follow guide to passive income and financial freedom that anyone can utilize. The author provides in-depth explanations and walks readers through each concept, strategy and technique to prepare them for creating passive income and wealth mastery.
This newly launched e-book, “Passive Income: How to Make Big Money While You Sleep and Live Your Dreams” is currently free for download on Amazon till July 23 2018.

Media Contact
Richmond Tan
Email: Richmondthr@gmail.com
Website: www.mymassivebankaccount.com

