Membrane Filtration Market Industry Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted till 2026

Membranes are thin layer of semi-permeable and porous sheets of material that separate contaminates from water when a driving force is applied across the membrane. Membrane processes are increasingly employed in drinking water and wastewater treatment for the removal of microorganisms, bacteria, natural organic materials, and particulates, which can impart taste, odor, and color to water and react with disinfectants to form disinfection byproducts. Growth in the bio-based pharmaceutical industry is driving the membrane filtration market. Rapid development in generics production is also likely to boost the market. Additionally, updated regulations, stringent industry standards, and rise in demand of consumers is likely to drive the market in the near future. Groundwater sources that do not need membrane technologies for pretreatment process are relatively simple to install.

The membrane filtration market can be segmented based on technique, type, application, membrane material, and membrane module. Based on technique, the market can be segmented into microfiltration, reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, and nano filtration. Microfiltration is one of the membrane separation processes that has pore size of about 0.03 microns to 10 microns. Ultrafiltration has pore size of around 0.002 microns to 0.1 microns, while nano filtration membrane has nominal pore size of approximately 0.001 microns. However, reverse osmosis is very effective in removing harmful contaminants from water and minerals. It offers high efficiency in terms of water purification, as it can remove most of the mineral contaminants. Thus, it accounts for major share of the market.

Key players operating in the global membrane filteration market include 3M Company, The WABAG Group, Pall Corporation, GEA Group, Dow Company, Koch Membrane System, and Veolia Water Technologies.

Meet 11-Year-Old Ebele Mbagwu with Her Exceptional Skills in Basketball

You’ve seen Stephen Curry drain three-point shots with ease. But have you seen Ebele mbagwu play basketball? She even plays against boys. She played against high school boys division at Cal state University Bakersfield basketball summer camp, July 2017. This 11-year-old girl schooling at Ronald Reagen has been garnering attention from basketball fans all over […]
Energy as a Service Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size and Segment Forecasts 2018-2026

Energy as a service (EaaS) can be defined as one or more aspects of a customer’s energy portfolio including strategy, program management, energy supply, energy use, and asset management by applying new products, services, financing instruments, and technology solutions. EaaS market consists of third-party vendors, utility services companies, and potential business model disruptors deploying niche […]
VitrA unveils its prestigious Metropole Series

editor

VitrA, the leading bathroom solutions brand of Eczacıbaşı Building Products Division in Turkey introduces its high tech & trendy bathroom furniture- Metropole. The new line of VitrA, is designed to add value to architecture. It is the natural allure of elegant simplicity. Prestigious Metropole series by the award winning design group NOA adds to its […]

