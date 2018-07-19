Tech

Magento Open Source VS WordPress with WooCommerce

Comment(0)

Magento vs WordPress

When starting an e-commerce project, there can be some rocks on the road to choosing the best option for an online store.

The number of existing platforms can be quite overwhelming. Today we are going to look closely at the two most popular platforms for e-commerce – Magento and WordPress (with the WooCommerce plugin).

This article will be quite useful for those who are thinking about setting up a website that sells one or more products and who isn’t sure which is a better platform to choose. They are both powerful platforms with different strengths and weaknesses so there are a lot of variables to consider here. We’ll go into detail about the sorts of issues you’ll need to consider and whether or not each platform handles these issues well.

Spoiler alert! Your choice will ultimately depend on what kind of e-commerce website you want to develop. And there’s even a potential option of using both Magento and WordPress for various parts of your site to get the best from both worlds. But you might not need to invest in anything that complex at this stage so let’s get started with a quick description of each platform.

Also Read
Tech

Create a Successful Social Media Measurement Plan at Cogniter

Social media is a major factor when it comes to successful marketing, but measuring its success is a challenging task for marketers. Social media marketers often struggle with picking out the right metrics to report on. Are followers more important than engagement rates? What about pillars versus clicks? More importantly, how to ensure that your […]
Tech

Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market to reach a market size of $89.9 billion by 2023

editor

According to a new report Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market is expected to attain a market size of $89.9 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period. The Telecom & IT market dominated the Global […]
Tech

Rugged Mobile: One-Stop Destination for Rugged Mobile Phones, Tablets

Rugged Mobile is a South-Africa based company that specialises in the supply of extremely durable Mobile Phones, Notebooks and Tablets which are known to offer unmatched toughness. These Phones and Tablets serve a wide variety of uses. The Mobiles, Tablets and Smartphones offered by the company are highly functional and durable. What is a rugged […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *