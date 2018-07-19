Uncategorized

Industrial Hydraulic Equipment Market 2018- Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Industrial hydraulic equipment performs various machinery operations by using pressurized fluid. Different types of fluids, including synthetic fire-resistant, phosphate ester fire-resistant, and petroleum-based, are used in hydraulic equipment. An engine is employed to drive the pump to pressurize the hydraulic fluid. Hydraulic equipment steps up the operational efficiency of machines. Rise in preference for electro-hydraulic products in various industrial end-users is driving the industrial hydraulic equipment market. Industrial hydraulic equipment offers various features such as corrosion and temperature resistance and high durability. It can also work in heavy duty applications.

Global Industrial Hydraulic Equipment Market: Key Segments

The industrial hydraulic equipment market can be segmented based on product, end-use, and region. Based on product, the market can be divided into motors, pumps, valves, transmissions, cylinders, accumulators, filters, and others (fittings, hoses, couplings, and tubes). In terms of end-use, the market can be segregated into hydraulic press, machine tools, plastics, automotive, water and wastewater, food and beverage, renewable energy, oil and gas, entertainment, simulators, and others. Hydraulic systems have been engaged in industrial applications across a number of industries for many years. Hydraulic press machines and machine tools play an important role in a large number of industrial applications. Thus, these segments account for major share of the global market. Machine tools are widely used in downstream industries such as aerospace and automotive. Demand for into hydraulic press, machine tools and other applications are increased in automotive, aerospace, food and beverage, and marine industries continues to ensure the acceptance of hydraulic equipment.

Global Industrial Hydraulic Equipment Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global industrial hydraulic equipment market include Daikin Industries, Bosch Rexroth, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Essem Engineers, Metro Hydraulic Hack Co., Grimo Presses Inc., Parker Hannifin, Anker-Holth, Bishamon, Delta Power Co., Aero Controlex, and Eaton.

