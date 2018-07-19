Business

Global Multi-Spindle Drilling Machines Market

This report studies Multi-Spindle Drilling Machines in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

  • Premier Ltd.
  • Patson Machines Private Limited
  • Zagar
  • Sheng Yu
  • Hsin Geeli Hardware Enterprise Co.,Ltd.
  • Bishan Steel Industries
  • Automacad Inc.

By types, the market can be split into

  • Vertical Multispindle Drilling Machines
  • Horizontal Multispindle Drilling Machines

By Application, the market can be split into

  • Engine Box
  • Aluminum Castings Housing
  • Brake Drum
  • Brake Discs
  • Steering Gear
  • Hydraulic Components

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

  • North America
  • China
  • Europe
  • Southeast Asia
  • Japan
  • India

Table of Contents

Global Multi-Spindle Drilling Machines Market Professional Survey Report 2017
1 Industry Overview of Multi-Spindle Drilling Machines
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Multi-Spindle Drilling Machines
1.1.1 Definition of Multi-Spindle Drilling Machines
1.1.2 Specifications of Multi-Spindle Drilling Machines
1.2 Classification of Multi-Spindle Drilling Machines
1.2.1 Vertical Multispindle Drilling Machines
1.2.2 Horizontal Multispindle Drilling Machines
1.3 Applications of Multi-Spindle Drilling Machines
1.3.1 Engine Box
1.3.2 Aluminum Castings Housing
1.3.3 Brake Drum
1.3.4 Brake Discs

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Multi-Spindle Drilling Machines
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Multi-Spindle Drilling Machines
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Multi-Spindle Drilling Machines
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Multi-Spindle Drilling Machines

