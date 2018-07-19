Tech

ENTERPRISE MOBILITY SUMMIT 2018

Comment(0)

What’s next in the digital Transformation?

Enterprise mobility is one of the trending topics in the era of internet technology, when mobile and internet users are trending the graph in upward direction constantly. The revolution in the usage of mobile technology is driven by current technological advancements.

With the Technology in place and vast Business opportunities, Explore Exhibitions & Conference is hosting Enterprise Mobility Summit 2018, 4th & 5th October 2018, Mumbai, India. This featured event will gather the crème of the industry from various verticals like BFSI, Manufacturing, retail, Automotive, Hospitality and Construction.

Visionary industry leaders lnclude:
• Sudin Baraokar, Head of Innovation, State Bank of India (SBI)
• RaviKiran S Avvaru, Head of IT Department (Information Security, Compliance and End User Experience), Toyota Kirloskar Motor
• Narender Pasupuleti, Director & Head – IT (India), AMETEK
• Sanjay Mishra, Head of IT – CI, L&T Construction
• Shashank Bajpai, Chief Information Security Officer, ACKO General Insurance Limited

Know what’s Trending on Enterprise Mobility:
• AI and human beings to work hand in hand for unlocking business treasure
• Role of data analytics for customer segmentation and getting closer to customers
• How Enterprise Mobility will break department silos to reach the desired ROI
• Enterprise assets management tool for sustainable management of entire assets lifecycle thereby improving usage and cost cutting
• Learn importance of Interconnectivity of various application and the need of Multi-OpS containerization to Enhance App Experience

PS: Early bird and Group discounts available

Also Read
Tech

Future Electronics’ Marketing Leadership Team Will Attend EDS 2018 in Las Vegas

editor

Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) May 5, 2018 – Future Electronics is very pleased to announce that they will be participating in Electronics Distribution Show (EDS) this year in Las Vegas. Future Electronics will be represented by their marketing leadership team at EDS. The Show will take place from May 15 to 18, 2018 at the […]
Tech

Airport Biometrics Market: Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018

Market Highlights: The term ‘biometric’ is derived from the Greek words “bios”, which means life, and “metron”, which means measure. In a broader sense, biometrics can be defined as the measurement of body characteristics, or in other words, biological statistics. Criminal prosecution, forensics and police records have used pictures, body height and finger prints for […]
Tech

Retail Automation Market – Competition Intelligence

The Retail Automation Market Competition Intelligence report provide an in-depth insight pertaining to the latest strategic developments in this arena. The report offers comprehensive coverage on the recent initiatives by the top market participants including NCR Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc. (Honeywell Scanning and Mobility), Zebra Technologies Corporation, Datalogic S.P.A, First Data […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *