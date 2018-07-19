Uncategorized

Diisopropanolamine (DIPA) Market Report – key Players, Industry Overview And Forecasts To 2026

Diisopropanolamine (DIPA) is an amino alcohol that belongs to the group of alcohol amines. It is a colorless liquid at above 44 0C or white to yellow crystalline solid at room temperature, with odor of ammonia. It is soluble in water. DIPA is a versatile chemical, which is used as an emulsifying agent for polishes, textiles, leathers, insecticides, oils, and paints. It can neutralize pH, act as a buffer (stabilize pH), or add basicity (alkalinity) to a solution. Major applications include personal care products, metalworking products, and natural gas purification.

Diisopropanolamine (DIPA) Market: Overview

Based on grade, the DIPA market can be segmented into commercial grade, specialized grade, and low freeze grade. In terms of application, the DIPA market can be classified into gas purification, personal care & cosmetics, metal working fluids, pest control chemicals, manufacturing basic chemicals, and others. DIPA is currently available as a laboratory chemical and is not sold as a direct product; however, small amounts are being formulated into several personal care and metal fluid products.

DIPOA manufactured by BASF is used as a corrosion inhibitor in the metal processing industry. DIPA is also employed in coatings as a cross-linking agent. DOW DIPA is a trademark for diisopropanolamine, which is manufactured by the Dow Chemical Company.

Diisopropanolamine (DIPA) Market: Key Players

Large number of companies operate in the global Diisopropanolamine (DIPA) Market Several regional and local traders, distributors, and importers supply DIPA to end-users. Prominent companies operating in the global DIPA market are Dow Chemical Company, LANXESS, BASF SE, ANGUS Chemical Company, and Hongbaoli Group.



