Digital TV & Video Market 2018 Global Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Opportunities, Forecast 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Digital TV & Video Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Digital TV & Video Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Digital TV & Video market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital TV & Video market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Amazon

AT&T

BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation)

BT

Comcast

HBO (Home Box Office)

Hulu

iFlix

Netflix

Roku

Sky

YouTube

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SVOD

TVOD

FVOD

IPTV

Market segment by Application, split into

Smartphone

Tablet

Desktop & Laptop PCs

Connected TV

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Digital TV & Video Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Digital TV & Video

1.1 Digital TV & Video Market Overview

1.1.1 Digital TV & Video Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Digital TV & Video Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Digital TV & Video Market by Type

1.3.1 SVOD

1.3.2 TVOD

1.3.3 FVOD

1.3.4 IPTV

1.4 Digital TV & Video Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Smartphone

1.4.2 Tablet

1.4.3 Desktop & Laptop PCs

1.4.4 Connected TV

2 Global Digital TV & Video Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Digital TV & Video Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Amazon

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Digital TV & Video Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 AT&T

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Digital TV & Video Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Digital TV & Video Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 BT

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Digital TV & Video Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Comcast

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Digital TV & Video Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 HBO (Home Box Office)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Digital TV & Video Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Hulu

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Digital TV & Video Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 iFlix

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Digital TV & Video Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Netflix

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Digital TV & Video Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Roku

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Digital TV & Video Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Sky

3.12 YouTube

4 Global Digital TV & Video Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Digital TV & Video Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Digital TV & Video Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Digital TV & Video in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Digital TV & Video

