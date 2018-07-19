CRM Analytics Market 2018: Company Profiles, Segments, Landscape, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

In the global CRM Analytics market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period as compared to other regions owing to the growing e-commerce companies associated with high generation of customer data also contributed to the regional growth of the market and emerging economies and technological advancement in CRM analytics in the region.The adoption of advanced technology, high generation of data, and rising demand from consumers is aiding the market in the region.

The global CRM Analytics market is projected to reach USD 9 billion at a CAGR of over 12% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Salesforce Inc. (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

SAP AG (Germany)

SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Teradata Corporation (U.S.)

Accenture PLC (Ireland)

Angoss Software Corporation (Canada)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Infosys Ltd (India), Infor (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The global CRM Analytics market is studied for four major regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America region accounts for the largest share in the global CRM Analytics market. Owing to the generation of large volume of data and increased awareness to retain the valuable customer.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing in the CRM analytics market owing to the emergence of small & medium enterprises and competition among enterprises to retain the valuable customers. Other factors such as growing industries of BFSI, telecommunications and IT, healthcare and life science, transportation and logistics, and others are fuelling the global CRM analytics market growth.

CRM Analytics Market Segmentation:

The global CRM Analytics market is segmented by type, deployment, organization size, and end-users. By the type segment, the market consists of sales analytics, customer analytics, contact center analytics, marketing analytics web, and social media analytics. By the deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise.

By the organization size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises, and large enterprises. By the end-user segment, the market is segmented into BFSI, telecommunications and IT, retail & wholesales, energy, and utilities, manufacturing, healthcare and life science, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, hospitality, and others

