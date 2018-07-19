Business

Citizen Chronograph Quartz AN8087-51A Men’s Watch

Citizen Chronograph Quartz AN8087-51A Men’s Watch, has a two tone gold and steel colored band that is made up of pure stainless steel. It gives a sleek and elegant look to the wristband. The dial is white and has the signature chronograph complexities with sub dials for seconds, minutes and 24 hours. The 45mm dial is quite big and no doubt, it is made for the males only. The clasped band with push button release is nothing new with today’s modern watch. A mere 50-meter water resistance makes it good for only recreational water activities. It is not a watch, which can be used for swimming.

Nevertheless, citizen promises its durability and sturdiness. The brands good name as a well-established Japanese watch company makes the watch reliable to its owner. The gold and white contrast gives it a look of sophistication and maturity. A watch that can worn to daily office or to client meetings and can be smoothly transitioned into a night out party or a family gathering. The simplicity of its movement makes it fuss-free and hence an air of relief of not being complicated for the wearer. The price tag is also not sky rocketed and can be a good watch to be gifted too.

A robust watch with gold detailing on the white dial, makes it subtle too and not jazzy. A watch that can be worn through all ages. But one disadvantage is that being a simple Japanese quartz movement, it requires battery and has to be changed periodically as and when required. The simple golden accents and the hands makes it elegant and moreover the clean lines makes it a time honored watch. However, this model is not powered by citizen’s signature eco-drive technology and the brand thus maintained its vintage simplicity and look.

A watch to be kept because of the simple technologies and complexities and a worry free hassle free accessory. It is a watch from Citizen Watches Online and that is enough to have your hands on it with all trust and belief. An easy and pocket friendly look which is curtained by the bold and tough creation’s watch to own and use as per your wish without worries.

Bottom line: a watch for the man with a fashion sense and a flare for watch that is new in the world then this is a must look out. A simple, yet elegant chronographic watch with Japanese quartz movement. Not so expensive and yet a respectable introduction by CITIZEN. Citizen Chronograph Tachymeter Quartz Men’s Watch, can be worn in multiple settings and in any kind of occasion. The brand itself shouts out for casual watches and works for diverse weather conditions, accuracy not being challenged.

