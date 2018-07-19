Books

Chidanand Rajghatta to launch his book ‘Illiberal India: Gauri Lankesh & the Age of Unreason’ in New Delhi

Noted journalist and author, Chidanand Rajghatta will be launching his latest book ‘Illiberal India: Gauri Lankesh and the Age of Unreason’, published by Westland under their new literary imprint, Context, on 24th July, Tuesday at Café Turtle, Greater Kailash-I in New Delhi.

Gauri Lankesh was a fierce critic of the growing Hindutva faction in Karnataka and India. Her increasingly strident stance on separate religion-status for Lingayatism too won her many foes. Equally, her commentary won her admirers across the country.

On 5 September 2017, Lankesh was shot to death by unidentified gunmen. The murder followed the style of previous murders of rationalists M.M. Kalburgi, Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar

Illiberal India: Gauri Lankesh and the Age of Unreason examines the volatile political landscape that is the background to the murder that chilled the nation. It is the story of two people who grew into political consciousness together, married, separated, disagreed and remained fast friends—an object lesson in the sort of tolerant engagement that our country sorely lacks today. This personal-is-political biography of Lankesh and of India is riveting reading.

