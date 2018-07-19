Business

Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market 2018 Global Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Opportunities, Forecast 2023

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report 
First Solar 
Sharp 
Suntech Power Holdings 
Trina Solar 
Yingli Green Energy Holding 
Ascent Solar Technology 
Centrosolar 
Dyesol 
Ertex Solar 
Heliatek 
Scheuten Solar Holding

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Crystalline Silicon 
Thin Film 

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Roofs 
Walls 
Glass Integrated 
Facade

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market Research Report 2018 
1 Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) 
1.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025) 
1.2.2 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 
1.2.3 Crystalline Silicon 
1.2.4 Thin Film 
1.3 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 
1.3.2 Roofs 
1.3.3 Walls 
1.3.4 Glass Integrated 
1.3.5 Facade 
1.4 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.1 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) (2013-2025) 
1.5.1 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

….

7 Global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 First Solar 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 First Solar Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Sharp 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Sharp Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Suntech Power Holdings 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Suntech Power Holdings Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Trina Solar 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Trina Solar Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Yingli Green Energy Holding 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Yingli Green Energy Holding Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 Ascent Solar Technology 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 Ascent Solar Technology Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 Centrosolar 
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.7.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.7.2.1 Product A 
7.7.2.2 Product B 
7.7.3 Centrosolar Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.8 Dyesol 
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.8.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.8.2.1 Product A 
7.8.2.2 Product B 
7.8.3 Dyesol Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.9 Ertex Solar 
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.9.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.9.2.1 Product A 
7.9.2.2 Product B 
7.9.3 Ertex Solar Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.8 Heliatek 
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.10.2 Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.10.2.1 Product A 
7.10.2.2 Product B 
7.10.3 Heliatek Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.11 Scheuten Solar Holding

Continued….

