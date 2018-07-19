The inspiration behind the entire Tina•K brand comes from the fact that 3 in 4 people are Vitamin D deficient. It’s actually a global pandemic! Tina’s ah-ha moment happened when she came across an article about this deficiency and wondered about what it was doing to her clients’ skin. Working closely with the Vitamin D Council, she began researching and formulating products that would allow the skin to absorb the goodness of the sun while filtering out and blocking the bad. In order to do this, Tina developed a proprietary blend of two patented ingredients called REFLECT•K – a game-changer that distinguishes Tina•K products from any other lineon the market. The first ingredient acts as a shield essentially, reflecting damaging light (both indoor and outdoor!) that hits the skin and transforming it into a different energy that’s actually beneficial. It helps increase skin elasticity, reduce fine lines and wrinkles and improve overall tone and texture. The second ingredient, on the other hand, mimics the effects of Vitamin D and is also extremely beneficial to our bodies. It smooths wrinkles and tightens + tones to restore a more youthful look. The benefits of transdermal Vitamin D are unparallelled. Clients notice stronger, tighter, more even and hydrated skin almost immediately. As the brand continues to grow, our mission is always to educate and inspire! We hope you join us on this journey. best spa in studio city
Also Read
APAC Lateral Flow Diagnostic Tests Market to Expand at a CAGR of 5.7% Between 2015 and 2023
The Asia Pacific lateral flow diagnostic tests market is consolidated and highly competitive. The top players within the market are: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Beckman Coulter, Alere, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Becton. As per a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), a huge scope of improvement lies in the APAC market and this in turn […]
Pre-filled SyringesMarket: Global Industry Analysis Forecast by 2024 : Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), SCHOTT AG (Germany), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
Syringe filled with fixed dosage of therapeutic drug is known as prefilled syringe. The devices are used for delivering drugs with efficient efficacy, accuracy, safety, convenience, sterility, affordability and accessibility. The above features make pre-filled syringes more advantageous than traditional methods of drug delivery. Moreover, prefilled syringe decrease contamination and possible dosing errors. The technological […]
Heart diseases are steadily rising in India
New Delhi, 14th July 2018: Deaths due to cardiovascular diseases are on the rise in India, causing more than one quarter of all deaths in the country and affecting rural populations and young adults the most, says a new studypublished in The Lancet Global Health. What is alarming is the finding that even though most […]