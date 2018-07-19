Health and Wellness

Achieve the Perfect Smile with Casey Dentists’ Cosmetic Dentistry Services

Cosmetic Dentistry is one of the most versatile dental treatments today. Casey Dentists offers a range of cosmetic treatments to help patients achieve their dream smile in safe and advanced procedures.

[AITKENVALE, 19/07/2018] — Cosmetic dentistry is all about creating balance and harmony between teeth and soft facial tissues, such as eyes and lips. Cosmetic dentistry services at Casey Dentists focus on making a real difference in the patient’s life by delivering safe and effective results.

Cosmetic Dentistry Treatments

Casey Dentists offers different types of cosmetic dentistry treatments. Their dermal filling service deals with filling in the gaps between teeth by using advanced tooth coloured translucent materials. They also offer teeth whitening services to remove unwanted discolouration and stains.

The practice offers special veneering procedures that involve changing the colour and position of teeth. The dentists use porcelain veneers, which are thin shells of porcelain that covers the front part of the tooth. This procedure involves minimal reshaping of the teeth to permanently bond the veneer to the tooth.

Another cosmetic dentistry treatment they provide is enamel microabrasion. It involves permanently removing defects from the enamel of the teeth. This treatment can be combined with teeth whitening to achieve greater aesthetic effects.

Tailored to the Patient’s Needs

Casey Dentists employs a team of dentists in Townsville trained in various cosmetic dentistry procedures. Prior to the treatment, the patient will come in for a comprehensive consultation. In the initial appointment, known as New Patient Experience, the dentist obtains information about any dental concern the patient may have, such as fears and anxieties about past and future treatments.

After the assessment, the dentist will recommend the treatment suited to the patient’s current dental condition, needs and goals.

About Casey Dentists

Casey Dentists provides the highest quality dental treatments in a state-of-the-art facility in Townsville. Their team of dentists has a wealth of experience in providing the highest level of customer service in a relaxed and friendly environment. At Casey Dentists, all first-time patients receive a free electric toothbrush.

Visit https://www.caseydentists.com.au/ for more information.

