A significant step taken to help improve lead generation processes – Ampliz is now available on PlayStore

Ampliz, the self serve lead generation and data management platform has introduced its Android app for the market. This has increased the abilities of users to contact their prospects whenever and wherever they are.

The Ampliz App Advantage

The product development team at Ampliz has worked towards enabling its users to be able to find and contact prospects in a easier and faster manner with the introduction of the Ampliz Android App. It is free to download from the PlayStore market place and easy to install and use. It requires the same login that is used on the web based platform, making easy entry and usage. All functionalities of the web platform are enabled on the app too.

Some of the vital features of the Ampliz app are as follows-

• Easy search functionality with all 25 filters available
• Dial numbers directly from your phone
• Send emails from your phone with an single touch
• Create and save your list for prospecting

Head of product marketing Mr Mayank Tiwari says that “with the need to make data available to users all the time, the Ampliz app is designed to deliver the user’s needs, right where they want it. Mobile phone usage for business prospecting has increased and this app is designed to deliver high speed contact mechanisms for prospecting”.

