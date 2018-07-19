3rd annual Smart Tech Healthcare Summit 2018

India is a developing country! The story of India being a developing country has been going round from ages. The question is – when can we call India a developed nation? Is it billion dollar question. Exceeding even the required GDP does not automatically qualify a country to be certified as developed. Although one country is highly industrialized, have balanced social economic development levels, educational attainment and income into a standardized number still there will be a lack in the development story. One aspect which contribute immensely to the growth of nation is quality of life which quantifies life expectancy and quality of medical care.

Apart from Information Technology, Healthcare sector proves to be one of India’s largest sectors both in terms of revenue and employment. With some recent developments by the Indian Government like the introduction of National Health Protection Scheme, establishing 1.5 lakh Health and Wellness Centers under the Ayushman Bharat program proves that our Government is seriously concerned on the impoverishment of society.

Digitalization in healthcare with Health Information Technology (HIT) in particular stands to gain a lot from such initiatives. Technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotics, Big Data, IOT, Data Integration and Interoperability, Data Theft and Security, Patient Care, Telemedicine’s and many more are not only a bone but can create miracle in healthcare industry.

