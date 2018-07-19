Health and Wellness

10 Top Most Players in Wastewater Treatment Services Market Sceanrio 2024

Wastewater treatment play a significant role in filling the gap between supply and demand for water resources and the water cycle. The process of wastewater treatment involves modification of water quality, by removal of impurities or by adding substances that adjust water parameters such as pH. Physical/mechanical, chemical and biological processes are used for wastewater treatment to produce water in the required quantity and quality.

The global market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) generated by the wastewater treatment services market. Wastewater treatment services market is primarily driven by stringent government policies imposed by the government for environmental protection and rising demand for water from the industrial sector globally. In addition, increasing disposable of waste in water sources coupled with increasing population impacted the global wastewater treatment services market in a positive way. However, factors hindering the growth of the market is the high installation and maintained cost associated with the wastewater treatment technologies.

. The largest market share is attributed to increasing demand from industries including chemical, pharmaceutical, oil & gas, food, pulp & paper, metal & mining, and power generation. Furthermore, rising industrial output is further boosting the demand for industrial wastewater treatment services.

Based on end user, the wastewater treatment services market is categorized municipal and industrial. the industrial segment is further sub segmented into chemical & pharmaceutical, oil & gas, food, pulp & paper, metal & mining, power generation and others. The metal & mining segment dominated the global wastewater treatment services market and accounted for more than largest share of the total market in 2017. Anticipated market growth is attributed to growth if the metal and mining industry. Moreover, The wastewater generated from metal & mining industry is high which further boost the growth of the market.

By geography wastewater treatment services market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Rest of the world includes Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia pacific lead the global wastewater treatment services market and is is anticipated to witness highest growth rate and market share during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for industrial wastewater treatment services in developed and developing countries. In Asia Pacific, China, Japan and India is anticipated to be the major contributor in terms of revenue.

