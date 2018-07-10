Tech

TPCAST the leader in wireless Virtual Reality announces price decrease for their Oculus Rift Wireless Adapter

TPCAST, the leader in wireless Virtual Reality (VR) and the first-to-market with a wireless VR solution for Head-Mounted Displays (HMD) announces a price decrease for their Wireless Adapter for Oculus Rift. In order to make the TPCAST Wireless Adapter attractive to even more customers, the list price (including tax) will be reduced from 389 Euros (349 GBP) to 359 Euros (324 GBP) by July 9th. The TPCAST Consumer Edition (CE) Wireless Adapter for Oculus Rift is the only PC VR wireless solution available in the market today, and has been shipping in EMEA since December 2017. This reduction will benefit Virtual Reality enthusiasts to explore wireless Virtual Reality.

TPCAST technology is a breakthrough in the VR field, creating a wireless connection between the PC and the VR headset, providing VR users a unique, truly immersive experience. Commenting on the announcement, Reiner Pes, General Manager, TPCAST B.V. said “With the price decrease, even more consumers will enjoy wireless Virtual Reality and additionally the new software version for the Oculus Rift CE adapter will give consumers a flawless Virtual Reality experience and enhance the wireless Virtual Reality experience.” With TPCAST, Oculus Rift users will be able to enjoy a wireless VR experience, as they roam around freely and play games, while preserving the same high quality as a standard wired connection. To purchase the TPCAST Wireless Adapter for the Oculus Rift, please visit our website https://www.tpcastvr.com/europe-buy to see our partner store listings.

Download – Software Oculus Rift Wireless Adapter:
The new software version (V3.0.2) for the TPCAST Wireless Adapter for the Oculus Rift is available on TPCAST’s support page. https://www.tpcastvr.com/europe-support

