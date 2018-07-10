Education

TIBCO Business Events Training – Online Certification Course

TIBCO Business Events Overview::

BusinessEvents is “proactive”, which means that it responds before problems arise and opportunities come; thereby, eliminating possible complications that may happen and grabbing the chance or opportunity to gain leverage in business. TIBCO BusinessEvents is a leading software in complex event processing that addresses the concern of responding to certain conditions or situations before they occur by processing or executing predefined rules. It analyzes the cause and impact of different meaningful events and how to respond to those that may be considered as a potential harm or benefit. It also works on correlating massive amount of data about many events and applying specific rules to identify situations that require a response.

Tibco BusinessEvents helps in

Events flooding into the system at much higher-than-expected rates
Rules firing at a much higher rate than expected causing CPU usage to
spike
The backing store running inefficiently
BE Concepts being created at a much higher rate than expected causing
evaluation or re-evaluation of rules.

What are objectives and learning outcomes of TIBCO Business Events course?

In TIBCO BusinessEvents course, the fundamental concepts of TIBCO BE such as ontology design, rule inferencing, testing and deployment are covered.Working through a business case scenario, the participants analyze customer requirements, design a dashboard with the appropriate components, and configure and deploy a TIBCO BE Views project into an existing TIBCO BusinessEvents implementation. The participants also develop business rules with Decision Manager, create a State Machine to track orders as they transition through an order management system and implement TIBCO BE as a web service. The participants learn about TIBCO Hawk to monitor and manage a TIBCO BE Views solution.

Experience the Real time implementation of TIBCO Business Events projects by exploring fundamentals regarding Rules Management Server (RMS) which is a content repository managing workflow life cycle and authentication.

