RSV Diagnostics Market | SWOT Analysis of Major Market Segments

Human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a virus that commonly causes lower respiratory tract infection. Human respiratory syncytial virus infections are acquired during hospital visits. Infants and in young children are more prone to human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection. RSV infections affect lungs and respiratory tract of an individual. In premature babies and children with previous presence of diseases, RSV infections affect heart and immune systems as well resulting in serious illness. Common symptoms of RSV infection include, cold, cough, headache and weakness. Human RSV infection is highly contagious and its mode of transfer is through liquid droplets produced during coughing and sneezing.

All the RSV diagnostics tests currently available in the market use sputum and saliva as specimen for detection of RSV infection. Based on the tests used to detect RSV infection, RSV diagnostics market is segmented into Immunofluorescence, Rapid antigen detection test, Cell culture test, Reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) kits, Serological tests, Others.

 

Many clinics perform antigen detection test for diagnosis of human respiratory syncytial virus infection. In most of the cases, results of antigen detection tests are validated by cell culture tests. Antigen detection testsare 80% to 90% more sensitive than cell culture test for detection of RSV infection. Currently, reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) kits are also available in the market for the detection of human respiratory syncytial virus. Though serological tests are available in the market, they are less frequently used for routine diagnosis. Furthermore,based on the type of end users, The RSV Diagnosis Market is segmented as follows: Hospitals, Physicians’ offices, Commercial labs, Private Labs.

Some of the major companies contributing to global RSV diagnostics market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Inc., Quidel Corporation, and Focus Diagnostics, Inc.

 

