Remote Browser Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

The rising demand for improved internet connectivity and recent technological advancements harvest immense opportunities for the global remote browser market. Besides rising growth rate, the market is likely to witness competition intensifying even further in the coming years. The booming market has attracted several small and medium-scale secure browsing solution providers over the last few years.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) expects a flurry of new entrants in the coming years, indicating toward a robust future for the market. Some of the top market players are eyeing on strengthening their footprint by acquiring smaller yet promising enterprises. Besides this, the market has witnessed several mergers and strategic collaborations in the past years intended at given businesses impetus.

Several market players are strategizing to work with secure browsing solutions. Some of the other companies are focusing toward partnerships to offer networking and improve cyber security solutions. Through this, the companies are aiming at emerging at the market’s fore. According to TMR, Tucloud Federal Inc., Symantec Corporation, Cyberinc, Bomgar Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., Light Point Security, Ericom Software, Bromium, Inc., Authentic8, Inc., and Menlo Security are some of the renowned companies operating in the global remote browser market.

TMR has pegged the global remote browser market at US$1,026.8 mn in 2016. Exhibiting an exceptional CAGR of 19.6%, the global market is forecast to reach US$5079.8 mn by the end of 2025. Regionally, North America held the largest market share in 2016 and is likely to remain the dominant regional segment through the course of the report’s forecast period. Soaring threats of cyber-attack and escalating demand from the US will aid the market’s expansion in North America. Among end users, the BFSI segment is likely to exhibit high demand in the coming years.

Market to Gain Impetus from Rising Investment in Advanced Technologies

In the last few years, the demand for remote browsing solutions has risen as they provide an effective platform to protect network and enterprise systems from web-borne attacks. This is achieved by isolating end users’ web browsing activities onto a remote virtual server. Various factors have supported the global remote browser market in achieving robust growth over the last few years. For instance, the market has significantly benefited from the presence of a well-established companies and emerging players, alike.

Currently, players can be seen investing in advanced technologies. Also, they are willingly spending on secured browsing solutions. Also the investment in security industries has surged considerably in the last few years. It is highly unlikely for these investments to wither away anytime soon especially when the market players are looking to address emerging security needs. Spurred by these factors, the global remote browser market will exhibit strong growth in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Internet Connected Devices to Create Lucrative Prospects

Furthermore, the market is likely to gain from the rising number of internet connected devices. The increasing demand for remote browsing will also offer lucrative opportunities to the market in the coming years. With recent advancements in technology and the mounting risk of malware attacks and hacking sensitive data, the demand for advanced remote browser is likely to augment further in the coming years.

According to TMR, the key trend supporting the market’s expansion is the uptake of browser isolation tool. In the coming years the demand for cloud-based remote browsing solution is likely to surge further. In which case, the global remote browser market will have lucrative prospects to capitalize on in the coming years.

This review is based on a TMR report, titled “Remote Browser Market (Type – Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Internet Explorer, and Safari; End Use – BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, IT and Telecom, and Education) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025.”